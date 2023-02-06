SPOKANE, Wash. - After one woman was attacked in an alleyway downtown last month, security camera footage has pointed police toward naming the suspect as previously convicted murderer 28-year-old Avondre Graham.
One year after Graham was released from prison after serving ten years for stabbing Charlotte McGill to death on the Centennial Trail, a crime Graham committed when he was only 17 years old, police believe he has attacked again.
“I mean to imagine that somebody who was convicted of murder less than 10 years ago is on our streets? I think it’s totally and absolutely unacceptable,” Chris Batten, the owner of RenCorpRealty, said.
Batten is a local businessowner downtown and has been for nearly 20 years. He said crime downtown is nothing out of the ordinary yet finding the victim of a crime right outside his business’s front doors, now that was more shocking.
Batten told KHQ he and his team heard the screams and yelling from the attack.
“It became obviously noticeable that somebody was in severe distress. She was clearly shaken; she was noticeably upset,” Batten said. “She was bleeding from her forehead and that's when we call 911 and we got PD out here and the paramedics."
The attack was in Batten’s security cameras’ blind spot, but the cameras did catch the suspect fleeing the scene. Once this video was handed over to Spokane Police, officers determined the suspect to be Graham.
The murder of Charlotte McGill rocked the community, creating a panic in Spokane and making headlines across the region for months. In McGill’s last breath, she described her attacker which led police to Graham all those years ago; he had lived in the same apartment complex as McGill.
KHQ was the only station to obtain video of Graham’s arrest, after he had attacked a Gonzaga student and then jumped in the Spokane River attempting to avoid capture.
Fastforward to today, the community is still upset over the criminal behavior throughout Spokane.
“I’m optimistic that things are going to get better, they have to, but really what we need is all of our elected officials to make public safety the number one priority,” Batten said.