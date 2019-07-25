Watch again

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The first man scheduled to die as a result of the Justice Department's decision to reinstate capital punishment is a man who once tried to bomb Spokane City Hall.

According to our partners with The Spokesman-Review, Danny Lewis Lee, 46, is in custody at a maximum security prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Under a new directive issued by U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday, Lee is now scheduled for lethal injection on December 9.

Lee was named along with four other men to be executed by the end of January 2020 for murders of minors and the elderly dating back to the 1990s.

The decision comes as public support for the death penalty for murder convictions hovers just above 50 percent, which is down from almost 80 percent in the mid-1990s, according to the Pew Research Center's public polling data.

Lee's execution would be the first of a federal inmate in more than 16 years.

Executive director of the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center, Robert Dunham, told the Associated Press he was concerned the decision was being made hastily.

"The federal government hasn't carried out any executions in 15 years and so that raises serious questions about the ability to carry out the executions properly," he said.

Lee, who was nicknamed "Cyclops" by other Inland Northwest white supremacists after losing an eye in a Spokane bar fight, was sentenced to death in 1999 for the suffocation deaths of three people in Arkansas.

Lee, along with Chevie Kehoe, shot Nancy Mueller, William Mueller and his 6-year-old daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Powell, with a stun gun, wrapped their heads with plastic bags sealed with duct tape and threw their bodies into a bayou, according to a federal indictment. It was in an effort to steal money and weapons to attempt to overthrow the U.S. government.

Lee was also implicated in at least one other murder, and he and Kehoe were charged for the April 29, 1996 bombing of Spokane City Hall. A device containing nails and screws detonated early that morning, exploding into Riverfront Park and damaging the Post Street entrance of the building.

No injuries were reported.

Kehoe, 46, was sentenced to life in prison and according to prison records, he's currently serving that sentence at a maximum security facility in Colorado.

The death penalty law in Washington state was ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court last year, following a moratorium imposed by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2014. The last Washington inmate to be executed was 52-year-old Cal Coburn Brown, who was convicted of rape and murder in the 1991 torture and murder of Holly Washa.

The other men sentenced to die under the directive are Lezmond Mitchell, Wesley Ira Purkey, Alfred Bourgeois and Dustin Lee Honken.