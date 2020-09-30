Mikaeel Azeem (previously known as Lawrence Williams before changing his name) is accused of rape and criminal impersonation for forcing a woman to have sex with him, while he posed as a counseling worker helping her.
Azeem called a woman associated with the victim (relationship unknown/unspecified) and claimed to work for Phoenix Counseling Services, according to court documents. Azeem claimed he was feeding and housing the victim, and requested payments for providing services. Azeem sent the woman a receipt, then the woman sent him a check worth $2,450.
A couple days later, court documents show, the woman received a call from the owner of Phoenix Counseling Services. It turns out Azeem wasn't an employee, but was a familiar face... because he was a member of the organization's sex offender program.
The woman reached out to the victim, who said Azeem was forcing her to have sex and "she did not want to have sex with him," according to court documents. The victim also told the woman that the payments were for Azeem providing the victim housing and food.
The woman called Crime Check to alert law enforcement of the incident, which occurred at the end of August 2020, according to court documents.
Azeem was booked into the Spokane County Jail on September 21.
Azeem was a former resident of McNeil Island Special Commitment Center, where sex offenders can be sent after completing their prison sentences to receive mental health treatment. To be a resident of McNeil Island, one must meet the legal definition of a "sexually violent predator," which means one would be likely to repeat sexual violence.
Azeem was convicted of raping multiple women in the Seattle area in the 70's and 80's. He was committed to McNeil Island in 2004, where he was later convicted for distributing crack cocaine to residents. Azeem convinced staff members to sneak in the drugs, which he distributed to residents on the island, according to the Department of Justice and the Seattle Weekly.
Azeem served 87 months behind bars for the drug distribution conviction, then was placed on probation in March 2019. His probation was supposed to end on October 30. A warrant was issued for his arrest on September 18.
