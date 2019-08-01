SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted and registered sex offender has received the maximum allowable sentence for a child rape charge and a child molestation charge.
On Tuesday, July 30, a judge gave Johnathon Hancock a sentence of 236 months to life and lifetime community custody, according to the Spokane Police Department.
A jury found Hancock guilty of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation for a sexual assault in June, 2019.
The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Detective who worked the case gave special thanks to the prosecutor, saying, "this was a tough one, she did an outstanding job."