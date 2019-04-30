SPOKANE, Wash. -- Admitted Spokane murderer and child abductor, Arbie D. Williams, was denied parole following a hearing earlier this month. In a document obtained by those victimized, the Washington Department of Corrections Indeterminate Sentence Review Board states not only will Williams not be released, but they are adding 15 years to his sentence.
The document reads in part, "Based on the requirements of RCW 9.95.009(3) and RCW 9.95.100 and the totality of evidence and information considered by the Board, the Board finds that Mr. Williams is not parolable. The Board extends him to his maximum expiration date on Cause #04-1-02812-5 of August 9, 2024; and adds 180 months to his minimum term on each count of Cause #83-1-00525-7.
Detectives say Williams abducted, raped and strangled 15-year-old Linda Strait back in 1982. Linda's family went more than 20 years without justice. But during that time, technology was advancing. A pillow case with semen on it was found near Linda's body. The sample was sent back to the crime lab, and confirmed Arbie Williams was her killer.
Linda's cousin John Milla said Linda was kidnapped during an errand that should have only taken 10 minutes.
"It was September 26, 1982," he said. "She walked to the neighborhood grocery store to get stuff for a perm and a gallon of milk. She never came home."
The North Spokane store was less than 500 feet from the family home.
"The following day we got the news, a fisherman had found her," John said. "She had been kidnapped, raped, suffocated and dumped in the Spokane River. This was somebody's little baby. This was our Linda."
Linda was a bubbly sophomore at North Central High School. She was in the band, a good student and very close with her family. The crime rocked the entire community.
"We never felt safe again," Linda's cousin Mary said. "Everything that was good and safe in the world, was no longer that way."
Before Williams was finally tied to Linda's murder, her family had never even heard of him. He was a stranger to them, but law enforcement knew him all too well. Willams was already in prison for kidnapping two little eight-year-old girls from Trentwood Elementary.
Both of those little girls survived. One of them is Shelby Phillips.
"My friend and I were playing at Trent Elementary where were went to school," Shelby said. "We were playing on the toys and monkey bars, and noticed a man walking around."
Shelby said he told the girls he couldn't find his puppy and was also searching for his keys. She says she and her friend were weary, but then he said something that changed everything.
"He told us that he was a teacher's husband who worked at our school," she said. "Instantly, I trusted him because if he was her husband, I felt like it was okay."
The girls got closer to Williams. They agreed to help him search for his puppy.
"He then opened the door and shoved us both in the front seat and on the floorboard," she said. "I was petrified," she said. "I watched him smoke cigarettes. The scenery quickly became unfamiliar to me. I had no idea where we were when he finally stopped driving."
Right when the car stopped, Shelby said Williams ordered them to take their clothes off.
Phillips was able to escape. She ran for help and called police. Her friend also survived, but documents state investators believe he tried to kill her.
Williams took a deal in Linda's murder case. The family assumed he'd be away for life, but in reality, he was only sentenced to 20 years. This parole hearing was well before that 20 year sentence was even complete.
"I can only speak for myself, but I was assuming, with the horrendous things he had done, he was in for life," he said. "But in reality, he plead guilty for a 20 year sentence."
And was up for possible release more than six years early. Linda's family met with the board in person in Olympia.
"I really believe that made an impact on their decision," Linda's cousin Theresa said. "We showed them who Linda was."
They also turned to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner, and Hayley turned to you, our viewers. Both Linda's family and Shelby Phillips asked for anyone touched by our stories, and those written by our news partners at the Spokesman Review, to write a letter to the board begging from them to deny parole. Nearly 200 letters poured in.
"My sincere gratitude to all the people who wrote letters to the parole board protesting Williams’ release," Shelby said. "I’m very thankful that the board made the right decision to not only keep him incarcerated, but to also increase his sentence."
"We were just so overwhelmed," John Milla said.
And in the end, the family believes your support worked. Not only did the board deny parole, they added 15 years to the 76-year-old's sentence.
"To get this result is a testimant to the hard work you put in on the story," he said. "But more importantly the people who wrote letters and invested their own time and energy to make sure somebody this evil doesn't hurt anyone else's daughter or granddaughter."
And through the painful battle to get that outcome, the family says they got the best gift of all. They were reminded that Spokane still loves and remembers their girl.
"It was so comforting to us to know she wasn't forgotten," Theresa said. "To know her shining and lively personality made an impact on people's lives, that's the special thing that came out of relieving this horrible tragedy."