A return to active and unsettled weather for the weekend and the start of next week.
The strongest threat for widespread rain arrives overnight Friday into Saturday morning and then becomes more scattered throughout the afternoon.
Showers, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures continues on and off through the start of this next week. Daytime highs drop into the low to mid 60's through Wednesday and then rebound back into the 70's by the end of this next week.
