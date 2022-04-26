Leslie Lowe

Aside from a few pop-up showers, rain should move out by Tuesday afternoon offering up a few sun breaks. Winds remain breezy through the day and cooler air settles in yet again for the rest of the work week. Daytime highs will hover in the mid 50's, with overnight low that will dip down near freezing in the overnight hours with quiet conditions expected through the rest of the work week. 

