Leslie Lowe
BEAUTIFUL October weather continues!
 
Tuesday's winds will be much calmer and daytime highs will be a bit cooler, topping out in the upper 60's and low 70's.
 
It's looking to be a frosty start to the day for some of our northern valleys, with overnight lows falling to freezing and or below by Wednesday morning.
 
The rest of the week looks fantastic!  High pressure is set to strengthen, delivering daytime highs in the low to mid 70's with plenty of sunshine through the weekend!

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!