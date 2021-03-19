The passage of today's cold front leaves unstable weather in the forecast through this afternoon. Pop up showers, isolated thunderstorms, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures are all expected to wrap up the work week and the final day of Winter.
Spring officially kicks off tomorrow, under partly sunny skies and daytime highs in the low 50's. Winds remain breezy through much of the weekend, with potential gust to 20 mph on Sunday.
Next system rolls in Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures falling to freezing or just above overnight, could mean a rain/snow mix and or light snow to the valley floors on Monday morning. We will continue to fine tune that part of the forecast through the weekend.
Have a great weekend! Welcome to Spring!