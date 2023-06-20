Leslie Lowe
Although there will be a slight rise in temperatures Wednesday, the first official day of Summer will still feature cooler than average temperatures with scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms. 
Thursday through Sunday, high pressure strengthens delivering beautiful weather for Hoopfest and Ironman weekend. 
Expect plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the low to mid 80's with a few lingering thunderstorms possible for the mountains.  
Good luck to all of our athletes! Stay hydrated and have fun.  

 

 

