Showers will linger and flood watches remain in effect for the NE mountains of Washington and the Idaho panhandle through Wednesday afternoon. Daytime highs will drop further on Wednesday, with highs for many in the upper 60s.
Our next system arrives Thursday, delivering widespread rain for the Inland Northwest with showers lingering into Friday. Highs will begin to climb back into the 70's to wrap up the work week with overnight lows in the 50's.
So far, so good for most of the Labor day weekend! High pressure will nudge in, bringing partly to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs that will head back into the low 80's through Sunday.
Monday, a quick hitting system will move through, picking up the winds and dialing down our temperatures as we head back into the low 70's for Labor day. Right now, I want to say it is just the wind and cooler temperatures for Monday as forecast models are all over the place. We will continue to fine tune our forecast as those models come into better agreement.