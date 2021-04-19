Quieter winds and cooler temperatures to start the week, with temperatures dropping from yesterdays highs in the 70's, back to the upper 50's and 60's for today.
Because of warm, sunny weather and above average temperatures through the weekend, the National weather service as issued avalanche warnings through 5:30 pm Monday for the Cascades.
Temperatures fall into the upper 20's and low to mid 30's overnight, with freeze warnings now in place for the lower Columbia basin and foothills of the blue mountains through 9 AM Tuesday.
Temperatures fall into the upper 20's and low 30's Tuesday morning, with freeze warnings now in place for the lower Columbia basin and foothills of the blue mountains through 9 AM.
Nice, quiet weather is expected through mid-week, with daytime highs gradually warming into the upper 60's by Wednesday and Thursday.
Our next system moves into play for the end of the week, kicking up another round of northeasterly winds and potentially producing some pop-up thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. A secondary system moving in for the weekend looks like it could bring us a shot of some much-needed rain.
We will continue to fine our weekend forecast over the next few days.