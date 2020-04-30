Daytime highs will be significantly cooler than the above average temperatures we saw yesterday! We will look to close things out in the mid 60's. It will feel cool with breezy conditions. Spotty showers will continue across the Inland Northwest. Thunderstorm chances are possible today south of Lewiston and northeast Washington according to the National Weather Service. We could see hail, gusty winds, and brief downpours within those systems. When we aren't seeing raindrops we will look for a mix of sun and clouds as skies gradually clear out tonight as temperatures push down into the low 40's.
We won't rule out the chance for some patchy valley fog to start the morning. Otherwise, there really aren't any complaints for Friday. We are set to be much drier with sunshine and a light wind. By Friday night partly cloudy skies roll in ahead of what looks to be a wet weekend.
