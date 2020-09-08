Winds have died down significantly from yesterday, with wind speeds expected today between 10-15 mph and an occasional gust to 20 mph. Temperatures will also remain below average in the low 70's, hopefully allowing firefighters to get an upper hand on surrounding wild fires.
High pressure strengthens through the end of the week and into the weekend, bringing another stretch of dry hot weather to the Inland Northwest with daytime highs back into the mid to upper 80's and then 90's by Sunday.
