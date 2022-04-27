Leslie Lowe
We will continue to watch for a few spotty mountain showers throughout the day, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the mid 50's.
 
Weather remains quiet, and our historically cold April continues with chilly overnight lows in the 20's and 30's and cooler than average daytime highs in the mid 50's extending through the end of the week. 
 
There are a couple of weak systems we are watching for the weekend.  The first couple of waves will be relatively weak, bringing spotty chances for showers both Saturday and Bloomsday Sunday with a stronger system set to arrive overnight Sunday into Monday.
 
 

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!