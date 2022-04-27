We will continue to watch for a few spotty mountain showers throughout the day, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the mid 50's.
Weather remains quiet, and our historically cold April continues with chilly overnight lows in the 20's and 30's and cooler than average daytime highs in the mid 50's extending through the end of the week.
There are a couple of weak systems we are watching for the weekend. The first couple of waves will be relatively weak, bringing spotty chances for showers both Saturday and Bloomsday Sunday with a stronger system set to arrive overnight Sunday into Monday.