SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday morning brings a breathe of (almost) fresh air for Spokane residents as reduced wildfire smoke provides a brief respite from unhealthy conditions.
Unfortunately, the moderate air quality we're seeing this morning is not expected to last.
Relatively cooler weather is expected throughout the day with a chance of showers. The region is forecasted to return to hot, dry weather by Monday.
Spokane Clean Air (SCA) predicts the smoke to return later Sunday and unhealthy air conditions to persist through Tuesday.