SPOKANE, Wash. — As we enter into heat advisories its good to know all the resources that are offered to help you stay cool!
If you are out in Spokane and need to find a place to cool off, there are multiple cooling centers around the area which include:
- Library locations:
- Central - 906 W. Main St.
- Shadle Park - 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.
- Liberty Park - 402 S. Pittsburg St.
- Hillyard - 4110 N. Cook St.
- South Hill - 3324 S. Perry St.
- Indian Trail - 4909 W. Barnes Road
These library resources will be open on Monday - Thursday from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. These locations have a capacity to help 2,118 adults and children.
They also offer a cool space with hydration resources, restrooms, wi-fi connectivity, books and interactive play areas.
At the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (4320 E. Trent Ave.), it will also offer a cool space to relax with three meals a day, supplemental hydration resources and snacks.
For data on the occupancy of the shelters visit the Shelter Me Spokane website here.
To help with the commute, the Spokane Transit Authority will offer fare exceptions to riders going to and from a cooling center when the temperatures are 95 degrees and above.
Additionally, the Salvation Army offers vans that can meet people where they are at and help them connect to a local shelter, just call (509) 280-6860 or (509)280-6894.
The city will continue to monitor NWS Spokane information and will respond accordingly to the level of severity designated in its Emergency management protocols as conditions change.