SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures nearing triple digits expected this week, the City of Spokane said they'll be opening cooling centers this week to help keep people out of the heat.
The city is encouraging residents to visit one of the four public libraries around Spokane, which are open seven days a week and are air-conditioned. The city also suggests checking out public pools and splash pads located in 19 different city parks.
The city opened up a cooling shelter at Riverfront Park in the multipurpose room of the Looff Carousel during last year's heat dome, but city officials haven't shared whether or not that's on the table ahead of this week's high temperatures.
Actions taken by the city so far are all in accordance with an ordinance passed last year by the Spokane City Council that requires the city to open up cooling centers when the temperature is predicted to hit 95 degrees for two consecutive days.
The City of Spokane is expected to release more details about their heat response plan early this week.
There's also a grassroots effort led by organizations that work with Spokane's unhoused community to keep folks cool, called "Cool Spokane."
"I appreciate so much that we have these libraries and these swimming pools, but it's just not enough," Angel Tomeo Sam with Compassionate Addiction Treatment said.
Organizers are filling in what they see as gaps in the city's heat response plan by creating pop-up cooling stations throughout Downtown Spokane, with water, snacks, shade and resources specifically targeting the homeless population.
"We have folks who are intimidated, even ashamed to go into public places," Tomeo Sam said. "We know what the issue is, we know what the problem is, so let's not just talk about it, let's be about it."
Multiple different organizations are involved in the Cool Spokane project, which organizers are calling a true group effort.
"We're all coming together sharing our skills where we have strengths and relying on each other where we don't have strengths," Alexis Tonasket with the MAC Movement said. "It's working out really well."
"I'll go ahead and say it: girl power," Tomeo Sam said. "It's mostly women organizing this. It's a lot of Indigenous women organizing this."
"This is traditional to this land that we're standing on right now, this is Spokane land," Tonasket said. "So really we're just reclaiming our traditions and our responsibilities for taking care of our community."
Cool Spokane's home-base will be at the Compassionate Addiction Treatment office located at 168 S Division St. in Downtown Spokane.
Cool Spokane is looking for volunteers and donations of things like water, snacks, sun protection and pop-up tents. If you're interested in volunteering or donating to Cool Spokane, click here for more information.