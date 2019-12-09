2019 is almost in the books. This year many families added a furry friend. According to Rover.com, several names were the most popular:
- Top 5 Male Dog Names in Spokane
- Cooper
- Charlie
- Tucker
- Max
- Buddy
- Top 5 Female Dog Names
- Bella
- Lucy
- Luna
- Daisy
- Sophie
- Griffey #1 Trending Dog Name in Spokane
- Top 5 Male Cat Names
- Oliver
- Leo
- Loki
- Jack
- Dexter
- Top 5 Female Cat Names
- Luna
- Kitty
- Bella
- Lola
- Nala
- Jack is the #1 Trending Cat Name in Spokane.
