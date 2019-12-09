Top Pet Names 2019
2019 is almost in the books. This year many families added a furry friend. According to Rover.com, several names were the most popular: 

  • Top 5 Male Dog Names in Spokane
    • Cooper
    • Charlie
    • Tucker
    • Max
    • Buddy
  • Top 5 Female Dog Names
    • Bella
    • Lucy
    • Luna
    • Daisy
    • Sophie
  • Griffey #1 Trending Dog Name in Spokane
  • Top 5 Male Cat Names 
    • Oliver
    • Leo
    • Loki
    • Jack
    • Dexter
  • Top 5 Female Cat Names 
    • Luna
    • Kitty
    • Bella
    • Lola
    • Nala
  • Jack is the #1 Trending Cat Name in Spokane.
