SPOKANE, Wash. - If you read the headline and thought "this can't be real," then you might be excited to learn that it is, in fact, real.
It might not be exactly what you're thinking, but Coors worked with a Harvard doctors to create a video that "implants chill, refreshing imagery into your dreams."
To learn more about how it works, click here.
So, Coors managed to get Zayn Malik to agree to watch the dream video live and fall asleep in his own bedroom for the whole world to watch on Instagram Live on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 10:30 p.m. PST.
You might know Malik from his time in One Direction, or his album "Mind of Mine" with the song "Pillowtalk" that hit #1 in 68 countries across the world and was just recently included in Billboard's "Songs That Defined the Decade" list.
"Other brands may put celebrities in big expensive Super Bowl ads," Coors said. "But NO brand has ever had you be able to actually SLEEP with a celebrity."