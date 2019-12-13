SPOKANE, Wash. - Eastern State Hospital and the Spokane Police Department are partnering to reduce use-of-force encounters between field officers and individuals with mental illnesses.
"This is groundbreaking. We're not aware of any other program in the nation like this," Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said.
The program, 'Community Outreach With Patients Through Affirmative Law Enforcement Conversations' (or 'COP TALK'), focuses on building relationships between Spokane Police officers and Eastern State Hospital patients before they're discharged. In other words, officers meet patients at the hospital, where they get to know each other.
"We could have an officer learn from interactions with the patients, and then take that back to his coworkers... as well as have the patients learn from an officer on how to best interact with the police, so we lower the use of force when they get out," Graig Butler, a community resource officer with the Spokane Police Department, said.
While the program provides learning opporunities for officers to learn about interacting with individuals facing mental health illnesses, it also provides education for patients. Participants at Eastern State Hospital learn proper procedures for detainments, along with best practices for interacting with law enforcement.
"If I can develop a relationship with them and a rapport, it could mean the difference between a use of force, a shooting, or just a friendly conversation," Spokane Police Officer Dave Dunkin said.
Butler and Carrie Christiansen, who works for both the Department of Social and Health Services and as a Mental Health Coordinator for the Spokane Police Department, are credited with coming up with the program. Before the program started, both agreed that the key for the program's success was establishing an eye-to-eye relationship between patients and officers.
That meant Butler had to go undercover.
"Most important part about this program: before the education piece could start, the relationship piece had to start. So, I spent 3-to-4 months interacting in jeans and a t-shirt, playing cards, shooting hoops, and just chatting. A lot of times, the staff here didn't know I was a police officer," Butler said.
"They learn that Officer Greg, Officer Dave, they're just two cool guys. Just like them, they're just people getting through life," Steve Einhaus, a peer specialist at Eastern State Hospital, said.
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl praised the program's progress, calling it a win-win and a learning opportunity for both patients and officers.
"Their (patients) only experience is really when we show up and there's some kind of crisis, so when they think of law enforcement, they think of all the trauma that can go along with the interaction, when quite often we do have to (by law) take them into custody. So, what an amazing opportunity for us to start to shift that paradigm for them. But to conversly also be able to learn from them: what are things we can do, so we're not creating that trauma when we are showing up on those calls and we can get those calls resolved in a much quicker and a much safer environment?" Meidl said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.