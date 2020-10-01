For more than 30 years, the television show COPS gave citizens a glimpse into a day in the life of a law enforcement officer.
However, the show was abruptly cancelled, along with its counterpart Live PD, as law enforcement in our country came under fire following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Despite nationwide protests calling for police reform, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has decided to let the show resume filming in Spokane County and Spokane Valley, saying support for law enforcement in general remains high.
"People do respect their law enforcement. They like their law enforcement," Sheriff Knezovich said on Thursday shortly after receiving the National Distinguished Citizen Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution. "I can't go anywhere in this community where someone doesn't come up and say, 'Thank you for what you're doing' and it's probably the highest it's been since I've worked here."
This recent Crosscut/Elway poll supports the Sheriff's statement. Conducted back in July, it shows 72 percent of Washingtonians believe police in their communities are doing a "good" to "excellent" job. Sheriff's Knezovich added that when focused more on Eastern Washington, the approval rating is even higher.
The same poll shows overwhelming opposition to dismantling police departments or even defunding them by 50 percent, but some change is also called for as most people polled supported banning choke holds.
But some are still calling for change and aren't sure a show like COPS is a step in the right direction.
"Historically, there has tried to be this picture painted that cops are the good guys and everyone they engage with are the bad people and that's not necessarily the reality," President of the Spokane NAACP Kurtis Robinson said. "We're all in this together but how do we understand the historical context and messaging. We're still dealing with the implications of that today."
Robinson and Sheriff Knezovich held a joint press conference earlier this year to announce a partnership between the two groups focused on a cultural audit and the disproportionate arrests of people of color. Robinson says while his organization wasn't consulted on bringing the show back to Spokane County and Spokane Valley, it doesn't surprise him.
"That's kind of the status quo," Robinson said. "So it's not like, 'Whoa, you didn't consult with us?' because that kind of what's been happening historically here across the years and across the entire system, not just the Sheriff's Department."
The climate in law enforcement may seem volatile right now, but when the COPS production company called, the Sheriff saw it as another opportunity to show citizens what his deputies do on a day-to-day basis.
"There's nothing really hidden here and that's been one of the detractors that I've heard from the other side is 'it doesn't really show', but it does. What you see out there is what these men and women that wear that badge go out and deal with on a daily basis," Sheriff Knezovich said. "Some politicians in this community want to say, 'Well it shows people at their worse' and yeah it does and that's sad, but maybe we need to think about it as elected officials. Is it the policies that we are setting that is setting people up for those bad days?"
Back in 2018, Spokane City Council passed a law that came close to banning reality cop shows, adding that citizen privacy and potential adverse affects to tourism as factors in not wanting the shows inside City of Spokane limits.
While the Sheriff said Thursday that he agrees the shows can present citizens at their worst, he added the problems aren't with his deputies, but with the system in place that puts them in those tough positions.
"Maybe it's the social policies coming out of these elected officials that have set up our citizens, our most vulnerable citizens, to have that interaction," the Sheriff said. "If they want to change that, then they need to start funding a system that helps us take care of those people."
Film crews from COPS will be riding with the Sheriff's Office and the Spokane Valley Police Department for about the next month, but it's still unknown when episodes will air. There's been nothing released (at least as of this publishing) about COPS being picked up by another network and they've been quiet on social media since they initially were cancelled.
There was a countdown clock running on the show's website Thursday morning, but by Thursday afternoon, the clock had disappeared. Attempts to reach Langley Productions were unsuccessful, so right now, we unfortunately don't know when or where the show will return.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.