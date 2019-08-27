SPOKANE, Wash. - One of Spokane's most important volunteer groups "COPS,” Community Oriented Policing Services, found one of their patrol cars badly damaged by someone with a brick, and a bad attitude.
"It's just frustrating that someone would have done something like that, because there's no call for that," COPS executive director Patrick Striker said.
A busted windshield, that needs to be replaced, and a huge rock, leaving shattered glass behind.
“COPS" is ran by people who volunteer and give back to their community. They're called the eyes and ears for police, who advocate for victims, but now, they’re targets themselves.
Patrick Striker said COPS patrol cars have been egged and spray painted before, but have never had property damaged this bad.
The Spokane Police Department are investigating if this was hate crime against police, but taken out on the wrong group, and are watching closely to see if it’ll happen again.
Striker pulled up security footage but wasn't able to get a clear picture of the person who did this or why.
"These are the volunteers that are working to make the community better, and do it in good, positive, healthy ways. That's why it's frustrating that someone would take out their aggression on a vehicle that our volunteers use," Striker said.
The Spokane community shared the "COPS" frustration, noting how important these volunteers are, and realizing, their work, has an element of danger as well.
If anyone saw anything, contact the Southwest "COPS" shop at 509-755-2677.