Corona Beer has nothing to do with coronavirus, but some think it is related

The Coronavirus continues to spread and some people think it is related to Corona Beer, but it is not.
According to Google Trends, in the state of Washington, 53 percent of people have searched for "beer virus" and another 47 percent of people have searched for "corona beer virus."
In the entire United States, 59 percent of people have searched for "beer virus" while 41 percent searched for "corona beer virus."
KHQ has reached out to Corona USA for a statement but the company has not responded.
Chinese authorities confirmed at least 5,500 cases of the coronavirus and 131 people dead from the outbreak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.