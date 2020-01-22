EVERETT, Wash. - A man hospitalized in Everett after becoming infected with a novel case of corona virus continues to do well, according to hospital officials.
In a news conference on Wednesday, January 22, Dr. Jay Cook, chief of surgery at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett said the man, who is in his 30s, has been feeling well and has been up and moving around his room.
The patient remains in isolation where a group of volunteer nurses are monitoring his care.
The Snohomish Health District has also been working with the Washington State Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control to complete an extensive travel history of the man who was infected.
So far, they've been able to identify 16 people who came in close contact with the man and are reaching out to them to determine if they are experiencing symptoms. Those people will continue to be monitored daily for signs of the virus.
The Washington State Department of Health said the risk to the general public remains low. They believe the virus is contracted through close personal contact.
In China, there are now 509 confirmed cases of the virus and 17 deaths associated with it. AP News reports the city of Wuhan has shut down train stations, buses, subways, ferries and the airport.
The Department of Health encourages people to approach the virus like they would any other illness, by washing hands frequently, covering coughs or sneezes, staying home from work or school if you're not feeling well and consult your doctor.
Anyone who has recently visited Wuhan and is experiencing symptoms is advised to contact their doctor of the local health department.
