POST FALLS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of a man found dead inside a home after a Post Falls Police officer was shot during an altercation.
The body has been positively identified as 53-year-old Thomas Boland, whose family has been notified. The investigations remains active.
PFPD officer Sgt. Justin Anderson had been searching for Boland in regards to a warrant for failing to appear on a resisting and obstructing charge.
Anderson exchanged gunfire after encountering a man at the home at Bentley Place, and was struck below the belt. Anderson underwent successful surgery and is recovering at home, reportedly up and walking around on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.