POST FALLS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of a man found dead inside a home after a Post Falls Police officer was shot during an altercation.

The body has been positively identified as 53-year-old Thomas Boland, whose family has been notified. The investigations remains active.

PFPD officer Sgt. Justin Anderson had been searching for Boland in regards to a warrant for failing to appear on a resisting and obstructing charge.

Anderson exchanged gunfire after encountering a man at the home at Bentley Place, and was struck below the belt. Anderson underwent successful surgery and is recovering at home, reportedly up and walking around on Thursday.

