UPDATE: OCT. 14 AT 10:45 A.M.
Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison ruled on Wednesday the cause of death of Zachary Willis of Moses Lake is multiple dog bites. The manner of death is accidental. The autopsy was completed Tuesday. Willis died Thursday after a dog attack inside his home on Airway Drive.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The man who was killed by his dog has been identified by the Grant County Coroner as 27-year-old Zachary S. Willis of Moses Lake. An autopsy has been scheduled.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
One of the dog's owners, a man, has died from his injuries. The dog has been identified as a pit bull or pit bull mix.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Two dog owners were involved in an unfortunate dog attack incident early Thursday morning in Grant County.
The Police are openly investigating the attack but have reported that one owner is in critical condition and the other owner is in the hospital.
