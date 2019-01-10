CORRECTION - January 11, 2019

William Swan was sentenced to probation Thursday afternoon in connection to a crash that killed a 16-year-old teen in December of 2017.

KHQ initially reported that Swan was sentenced to 7 years in prison, with 2 of those years fixed. That prison sentence would be activated ONLY IF Swan violates his probation guidelines, If he has no violations, Swan will not go to prison at all.

William Swan originally faced charges of aggravated DUI and drug paraphernalia after the crash that killed Jacob Leeder, the son of Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tim Leeder.

Idaho State Police say Swan was driving his 2000 Chevy Silverado while under the influence, leading to a crash on Interstate 90 near the Fourth Street exit. The crash was preceded by the victims’ car spinning out of control before stopping in the middle of the freeway before Swan’s vehicle hit them.

Previous story:

It's been a little over a year since 16-year-old, Jacob Leeder, was killed after his car spun into oncoming traffic on I-90 and was T-boned by William Swan. Swan's blood alcohol was twice the legal limit, and was driving with a suspended license.

Swan appeared in court today for his sentencing in Kootenai County, where Jacob's father is a sheriff. The family didn't want to take the case to trail, in fear that it would be a battle of expert opinions to whether or not the crash could've been avoided.

A judge sentenced Swan to seven years in prison for felony vehicular manslaughter. Swan apologized to the family, saying he would trade places with Jacob if he could.

Leeder's mother also made a statement, saying she misses her son every day.She said she knows Jacob is in heaven, and her son would have forgiven Swan for what happened.