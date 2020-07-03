COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office says a Corrections Officer is recovering at home after being assaulted by an inmate and later sent to the emergency room.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Officer Morgan Scharff was conducting meal service in the jail Thursday evening when he was assaulted in a commons area by an inmate.
The assault is being investigated, but based on initial reviews of video surveillance, deputies believe 22-year-old inmate Levi Graham attacked Scharff without warning or provocation.
Scharff was transported to the Colfax Hospital, where he was treated and released for a possible concussion and several abrasions. He is recovering at home currently.
Graham is in custody for harassment/threats to kill from an unrelated case and will likely face additional felony charges regarding this incident, authorities said. The Sheriff's Office added that Graham has an extensive criminal history including prior charges for threats to kill and felony assault.
Jail records indicate Graham was booked into the jail just over two weeks ago on June 16 on a $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.