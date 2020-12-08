On Tuesday, the Spokane County Detention Services identified the corrections officer involved in the deadly Friday shooting at the Spokane County Jail as Sergeant Justin White.
According to SCDS, Sergeant White has been with the county since 2007. White has served as a Firearms/Use of Deadly Force Instructor as well as the Sergeant overseeing the Field Training Officer Program.
On Friday, Sergeant White shot and killed 70-year-old Nancy King after she reportedly pulled out a knife while trying to get into the Spokane County Jail lobby.
According to Spokane County Jail Director, Mike Sparber, Sergeant White asked King to back up. She reportedly became uncooperative, prompting White to shoot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.