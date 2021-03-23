SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County Detention Services Corrections Officer Sergeant Justin White will not face criminal charges for his use of lethal force against Nancy J. King.
On the afternoon of December 4, 2020, Spokane Police responded to two separate bomb threats. The first was called into the Frontier Behavioral Health Building on North Foothills Drive, the other at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane.
Spokane Police determined that both threats had originated from the same room at the Ramada Inn where King was the only registered guest. King, 70, had identified herself in at least one the calls.
When officers arrived at the Inn, King would not open the door to her room. King was later seen departing the room the same evening.
About half an hour after her departure from Ramada Inn, King showed up at the Spokane County Detention Center, which was locked due to COVID restrictions, demanding to be let in.
As King continued to demand entrance to the lobby, a detention facility cashier requested assistance from a sergeant.
White responded to the call for assistance, signaling for the inner doors to be opened to facilitate a conversation with King. With White propping the door open with his foot, King produced a large knife and pointed it towards White.
White drew his service weapon and ordered King to drop the knife. As White attempted to back away, King continued to close on him with the knife. Just before falling backwards over a piece of furniture, White fired his service weapon at King, who was only several feet away.
Video from the jail, along with eyewitness accounts showed that King was indeed armed and continued to threaten White until he discharged his weapon. King was declared deceased at the scene.
King's autopsy determined the she died of gunshot wounds and toxicology tests showed that her blood ethanol level was .12, she also tested at .15 mg/L for Citalopram.
