WASHINGTON - The price for an enhanced ID in Washington State will be increasing by $3 for each year the ID is valid starting Oct. 1.
This means a six-year ID will cost $18 more and an eight-year ID will cost $24 more.
The enhanced ID fee is not the only fee that is increasing on Oct 1. The driver abstract fee, a summary of a person's driving record, will increase from $14 to $15. The price to update your existing license photo is increasing from $10 to $20.
Beginning in May, an enhanced ID will be required to fly domestically, cross the U.S. border and to get into federal and military buildings.