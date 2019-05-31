A bunch of zombie memorabilia is up for grabs in Spokane as the makers of the previously-cancelled television series "Z Nation" are liquidating a warehouse full of costumes and props used on the show.
The liquidation sale at 1414 N. Fiske St. began Friday at 8 a.m. and will be going until 4 p.m. The sale will continue Saturday with the same hours.
Most items are either $1, $5 or $10.
"Costumes and regular clothes and all of the cool stuff we used on the show for five years," a former production assistant from the show said.
Z Nation was recently cancelled after airing five seasons and 69 episodes on the SyFy Channel. It was filmed around the Inland Northwest starting in 2014.