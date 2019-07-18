COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Investigators with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department have determined that a fire at the Garden Motel over the weekend appears to have been human caused.
The specific cause of the fire that broke out on the morning of Sunday, July 14, remains undetermined. The structure is a total loss due to the extent of the fire damage. According to the Fire Department, it was difficult at times to reach certain areas of the structure, due to collapsed walls, roof sections and flooring.
Because of how busy Northwest Boulevard is, the Department believes members of the community may have seen something of use in their investigation. They are also interested in video or photographs of the fire before crews arrived at the scene.
Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to call the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Prevention Division at (208)769-2245. The lead investigator for this fire is Craig Etherton.