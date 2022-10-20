Couer d'Alene Library to give out free pumpkins Oct. 21
Couer d'Alene Public Library
COUER D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Public Library will give out free pumpkins on Oct. 21 at 8 a.m.
 
According to the library, the Coeur d'Alene Wastewater Department has grown crops of pumpkins in recent years with their special "Coeur d'Green" compost and lets the library give them all away.
 
On Friday at 8 a.m., people of all ages can pick out a pumpkin from the library's pumpkin patch on the law in front of the community room.

