Update: The Grant County Sheriff's Office has cancelled an alert about a cougar spotted in the Ephrata area Thursday morning.
"The cat was not found, and likely wandered back into the wildland which is immediately accessible from the northwest section of Ephrata," the Sheriff's Office said. "There is no indication the cat was stalking prey and the cat did not attack anyone. It is not uncommon for wild animals to wander into populated areas in central Washington."
Previous coverage: The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies are tracking a cougar spotted in the northwest section of Ephrata Thursday morning.
Deputies are tracking the cougar near F Street Northwest, after a deputy spotted it this morning.
Citizens are asked to be alert and on the lookout and should call 911 if they spot the cougar.