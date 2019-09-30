PULLMAN, Wash. - After recently reopening under limited hours earlier this month, Cougar Country Drive In is officially operating under regular business hours.
The iconic drive in recently reopened this month under new ownership and has been holding multiple "soft opens," keeping patrons updated on their Facebook page of dates and times they were opened for business. The various lunch and dinner openings have been well attended.
Sunday night, Cougar Country announced it was officially opening for regular business hours. The restaurant will be open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Cougar Country temporarily closed back in February, was listed for sale and ultimately purchased by the owners of Zoe's Coffeehouse & Pub.