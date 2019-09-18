PULLMAN, Wash. - The highly-anticipated reopening of the Cougar Country Drive In under new ownership has been set.
Cougar Country says it will have limited hours for a few weeks, beginning with Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 5-9 p.m. The restaurant plans to keep patrons posted on schedule updates via Facebook.
When asked whether they'd be open over the weekend around the Washington State football game, Cougar Country said to stay tuned and keep following their Facebook page.
No. 19 WSU opens Pac-12 play hosting UCLA in Pullman on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Cougar Country had originally hoped to open prior to the Cougs' home opener in August, but said it hit a few snags during the remodel. The Drive In has also been busy with the process of hiring staff.
Customers have been awaiting the reopening of the landmark Cougar Country since it was temporarily closed back in February. The Drive In was later listed for sale and ultimately purchased by the owners of Zoe's Coffeehouse & Pub.
"We basically were a young family that grew up on Cougar Country. Our kids grew up on Cougar Country. To us it's like this is the heart of Pullman," new owner Mike Wagoner said. "We are very happy to get to work with the community and open it back up."