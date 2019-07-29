KHQ has confirmed with a real estate agent for the seller of Pullman’s popular Cougar Country Drive-In that the restaurant will live on!
The sale of Cougar Country closed on Monday, which means ownership of the restaurant has changed hands.
We don’t know what the property sold for, but in May it was listed for $1.9 million.
The agent tells us that the buyer is a Pullman businessman who plans to keep the name and recipes of the restaurant. She also says all outstanding bills, like to the employees who were laid off and to vendors who hadn’t been paid, were taken care of by the closing costs.
Zoe Coffeehouse & Pub in Pullman said on Facebook that it will be taking over Cougar Country's operations.
"From our family to yours! Zoe wrote. "We are happy and proud to announce that, after many long months of no Bacon Burgers, Cub Burgers, crinkle fries, and that awesome fry sauce, Cougar Country Drive In is returning--bigger and better than ever! It will take us a few weeks to get it up and running, but when we do, we invite you all to come and experience that great Cougar Country tradition!"
"We basically were a young family that grew up on Cougar Country. Our kids grew up on Cougar Country. To us it's like this is the heart of Pullman," new owner Mike Wagoner said. "We are very happy to get to work with the community and open it back up."