PULLMAN, Wash. Cougar Country is opening its second location in WSU's Compton Union Building. The menu is still being finalized, but you'll find all the classics you know and love.
There will also be espresso, smoothies and select breakfast items from the Zoe Coffee & Kitchen menu.
Cougar Country Owner Mike Wagoner, who operated Zoe Underground when it was on campus from 2008-14, said he's excited to get back to the Pullman campus.
“I love being a Coug, and I can’t wait to come back,” he said. “I’m so thankful to my alma mater for this wonderful opportunity to serve WSU students, faculty and staff again. We’re working hard to open as soon as we possibly can.”
Work on the new CUB location is underway, and hiring and training of new employees will take place in the coming weeks. The new location will be at the east end of the ground floor of the SUB, across from Coug Prints Plus and is expected to open by fall semester.
