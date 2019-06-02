LEAVENWORTH - Washington State Police say a young child escaped serious injury when a cougar tried to attack at Enchantment Park in Leavenworth.
Trooper John Bryant took to Twitter while WSP and Washington Fish and Wildlife tried to locate the animal. He said the attack happened at dusk, and for everyone to avoid the area.
Local photo taken of the cougar still at large taken by a local resident. Fish & Wildlife still tracking. Updates to follow. -Tpr. Weber pic.twitter.com/kYfGXwiFCg— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) June 2, 2019
Just after 1 a.m., Trooper Bryant said the cougar involved in the attack had been euthanized.