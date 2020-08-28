PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - A cougar in South Pend Oreille County was euthanized after attacking a dog and biting a person earlier this week.
According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the victim let two dogs outside just after midnight on Thursday, August 27. A short time later, a commotion was heard and a cougar was seen attacking one of the dogs.
The victim intervened and was subsequently bitten on the leg. The incident was reported to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Officer later that day and the WDFW Police responded.
Officers used houndsmen assistance to quickly find and euthanize the cougar. The animal was in poor health and was suffering from atrophy.
Upon further examination, officers found the cougar weighed approximately 100 pounds and the bite marks confirmed it was the same cougar involved in the initial attack on the dog.
