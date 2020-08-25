PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A cougar has been killed by wildlife officials after being seen twice in as many days in a neighborhood near Priest River Junior High School.
According to the Priest River Police Department, the cougar was sighted for the second time at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25. The cougar had previously attacked an animal belonging to a home in the area.
An Idaho Fish and Game Officer and the Priest River Police Department responded and received assistance from the Kalispel Tribe of Indians Wildlife Biologist to use tracking dogs. The dogs tracked the cougar to a nearby tree in a wooded area north of the neighborhood where it was originally seen within the city limits of Priest River.
The cougar was killed for the safety of residents, according to police, based on observations that it was within city limits and near an area where many children play on a daily basis.
The cougar will be examined by the Kalispel Wildlife Biologist and Idaho Fish and Game to determine its approximate age, weight and any possible diseases or other abnormalities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.