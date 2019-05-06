PULLMAN, Wash.- Fire investigators conclude the fire at Cougar Laser Arena was arson and turned over the case to the Pullman Police Department on Monday.
According to the Pullman Fire Department, once firefighters determined the origin of the fire was suspicious, the investigation was turned over.
The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning at the building complex at 1234 S. Grand Avenue. The building houses the Cougar Laser Arena and offices of Wysup Imports and More.
The fire was first spotted by a Pullman Fire Department paramedic who was returning to the station from the hospital. The paramedic say smoke rising from the building. HE then contaced authorities.
Once firefighters arrived, flames and smoke could be seen inside the building. Crews quickly worked to put out the blaze.
Fire investigators say there were multiple points of origin. Firefighters also found vandalism in the building.
Firefighters say only the interior of the laser arena was damaged. Investigators say the inside suffered fire, smoke, and water damage. It is unknown if the video games located in the lobby of the arena were damaged.
Pullman Police are now investigating the fire as arson. If you have any information please call the department at (509) 334-0802.