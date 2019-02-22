MANSON, Wash. - A cougar appeared on the North Shore of Lake Chelan last Sunday night.
Resident Mike Strecker captured this picture with a driveway camera at his home.
Research Professor at Utah State University David Stoner told the Associated Press there has been an increase in sightings because of the growing number of people living in forested mountain areas that are home to these big cats.
Though cougar attacks on humans are extremely rare, there have been more attacks documented in the western United States and Canada over the past 25 years than in the previous 75.
Since the first fatal cougar attack in 1924, Washington state authorities have recorded 19 other attacks on humans, including a recent fatal attack in 2018.
If you encounter a cougar, here are some tips from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
1. Stop, stand tall and do not run. A cougar's instinct is to chase.
2. Try to appear larger than the cougar. Do not crouch down or try to hide.
3. Shout, wave your arms and throw rocks. The idea is to convince the cougar that you are not prey, but a potential danger.
4. If the cougar attacks, fight back aggressively and try to stay on your feet. Cougars have been driven away by people who have fought back.
