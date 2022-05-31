STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The 9-year-old girl who was attacked by a cougar near Fruitland Sunday morning is reportedly in stable condition and out of the intensive care unit.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said the cougar, who was shot and killed at the scene, tested negative for rabies.
Lily Kryzhanivskyy was released from the ICU on Monday and according to her mother, she wanted WDFW to spread the word that she was “very brave and tough” during and after the attack.
“We are extremely thankful for this little girl’s resiliency, and we're impressed with her spunk in the face of this unfortunate encounter,” said Capt. Mike Sprecher of the WDFW Police. “It happened fast, and we are thankful that the adults at the camp responded so quickly.”
The cougar attacked Lily when she and two others were playing hide-and-seek in the woods near their campsite. Lily jumped out from hiding to surprise her friend when she was attacked.
WDFW said this type of attack is rare, with under 20 reported cougar attacks in Washington in the last 100 years, only two of which have been fatal.
That being said, cougar attacks can be serious. WDFW shared these tips for those who could encounter one as the camping season begins.
Never turn and run when faced with a cougar as it could trigger a chase response as the animal may view you as prey.
Instead:
- Make eye contact with the cougar and back away slowly.
- If the animal approaches you, try to look as big as possible. Stand on a rock and put your hands above your head.
- Be assertive and yell, throw rocks or other items at it.
- If it attacks, fight back, don’t play dead with cougars.
Additional information about cougar safety and what you should do if you encounter one can be found at Cougar | Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife. WDFW advises that people hiking and recreating in the backcountry should carry bear spray as a precaution, which is also effective on cougars.
Lily's family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover her medical costs and lost income while her mother takes time off to care for her. So far, nearly 600 people have helped raise just over $72,000 of the $100,000 goal. If you'd like to help out, CLICK HERE! (Warning: Fundraiser page contains images of Lily after the attack which may be graphic to some viewers.)