PULLMAN, Wash. - The 2022 college football season is here. Washington State's season opens against Idaho on Saturday in the 92nd Battle of the Palouse.
The Cougars and Vandals have something thing in common for this game. Both team's head coaches are entering their first season running their respective programs.
For WSU, Jake Dickert is the man calling the shots. Dickert took over for Nick Rolovich last season and led the Cougs to an overall record of 7-6, including a conference record of 6-3. The Cougars ended the season with a loss to Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl, but their 40-13 win over Washington in the Apple Cup was the highlight of the year. It was WSU's first win in the cup since 2012.
On the other side of the state line, Jason Eck is the new head coach for the Vandals. Eck takes over a struggling Idaho team looking to find success in the college football landscape once again. Since 2000, the Vandals have had just two seasons in which they finished over the .500 mark. Idaho is also looking for their first winning season since rejoining the Big Sky conference in 2016. Last year, the Vandals finished 9th in the conference with a 4-7 overall record and 3-5 conference record.
Another thing the two teams have in common is the new faces at quarterback.
Transferring this last offseason from Incarnate Word to Washington State is Cam Ward. The junior led his team to a 10-3 overall record in 2021, passing for 47 touchdowns and throwing 10 interceptions. Ward was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
For Idaho, no one knows yet who will be the starting quarterback. Eck says the team isn't making its decision known to the public until the first drive of the game. His options are redshirt junior J'Bore Gibbs, redshirt freshman Gevani McCoy and redshirt freshman CJ Jordan.