PULLMAN, Wash. - The Jake Dickert era of Washington State football starts with a win.
It may not have been everything Dickert wanted to see, but with a 24-17 victory over the Idaho Vandals, the Cougars are 1-0 nonetheless.
The Cougs entered the contest as high as 4 touchdown favorites on some betting lines. Early in the game the offense struggled to get going and turnovers kept the Vandals hanging around until the 4th quarter.
After a missed field goal by WSU kicker Dean Janikowski with under a minute to go, the Vandals had a chance to tie the game up. Their drive would get into Cougs territory before Idaho QB Gevani McCoy threw an interception to seal the win for WSU.
In his first start as Cougar quarterback, Cam Ward finished 25-40 with 215 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions.
It was the first game under new head coach Jason Eck for Idaho. The Vandals will look to rebound with a win next weekend over Indiana. They travel to play the Hoosiers on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
The Cougars next game is against the Wisconsin Badgers. That game is being played in Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 12:30 p.m.
Last Updated: Sept. 3 at 10 p.m.
The Cougs took their first lead of the game halfway through the 3rd quarter with this play. Cam Ward fakes the toss then finds De’Zhaun Stribling for the TD pass.
TOUCHDOWN WASHINGTON STATE!@Cameron7Ward ➡️ @Dezhaunthegreat— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) September 4, 2022
WATCH | @Pac12Network #GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/sEII4AFvCT
Last Updated: Sept. 3 at 9 p.m.
This game is at a 10-10 deadlock at halftime. Idaho will receive the ball to start the second half.
Last Updated: Sept. 3 at 8:15 p.m.
Washington State responded with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Renard Bell to cut the Vandal lead down to 3 points.
WATCH | @Pac12Network #GoCougs | #WAZZU | @RenardBell_ pic.twitter.com/Rj4TlLXybi— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) September 4, 2022
Last Updated: Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.
Idaho's Marcus Harris recovered a fumble and took it to the house to open the scoring in this game.
Let's take a look at that scoop and score by Marcus Harris!#GoVandals pic.twitter.com/A5waaiV81C— Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) September 4, 2022
Before the game we didn't know who the starting quarterback was going to be for Idaho. On the first drive of the game, redshirt freshman Gevani McCoy came out to lead the offense.
Last Updated: Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 college football season is here. Washington State's season opens against Idaho on Saturday in the 93rd Battle of the Palouse.
The Cougars and Vandals have something thing in common for this game. Both team's head coaches are entering their first season running their respective programs.
For WSU, Jake Dickert is the man calling the shots. Dickert took over for Nick Rolovich last season and led the Cougs to an overall record of 7-6, including a conference record of 6-3. The Cougars ended the season with a loss to Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl, but their 40-13 win over Washington in the Apple Cup was the highlight of the year. It was WSU's first win in the cup since 2012.
On the other side of the state line, Jason Eck is the new head coach for the Vandals. Eck takes over a struggling Idaho team looking to find success in the college football landscape once again. Since 2000, the Vandals have had just two seasons in which they finished over the .500 mark. Idaho is also looking for their first winning season since rejoining the Big Sky conference in 2016. Last year, the Vandals finished 9th in the conference with a 4-7 overall record and 3-5 conference record.
Another thing the two teams have in common is the new faces at quarterback.
Transferring this last offseason from Incarnate Word to Washington State is Cam Ward. The junior led his team to a 10-3 overall record in 2021, passing for 47 touchdowns and throwing 10 interceptions. Ward was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
For Idaho, no one knows yet who will be the starting quarterback. Eck says the team isn't making its decision known to the public until the first drive of the game. His options are redshirt junior J'Bore Gibbs, redshirt freshman Gevani McCoy and redshirt freshman CJ Jordan.