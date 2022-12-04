LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The temperature at kickoff for the Apple Cup was in the low 30s. It's a safe bet it will be a bit toastier when the Washington State University Cougars head to the Los Angeles Bowl to take on Fresno State on Dec. 17.
This year is the second consecutive season the Cougars have been bowl eligible, and the seventh time in the last eight years they've reached one. The Cougars COVID-derailed 2020 campaign stands as the sole exception in their recent string of success.
WSU will face a Fresno State squad that won the Mountain West Conference Championship following a season marred by a significant injury to star quarterback Jake Haener.
Haener left Fresno State's Sept. 18 loss against USC with an ankle injury and didn't return until the Bulldog's Nov. 5 win over Hawaii. Fresno State was 6-1 with Haener at the helm, and 0-3 without, including the loss against USC.
The Cougars finished their season with a mixed November. They took care of business against weaker opponents but couldn't finish four quarters in a shootout against rival Washington.
The Sun Bowl will pit Washington State's stout defense against Fresno State's high-flying offense. According to ESPN, the Cougars allowed just 22.4 points-per-game this season, good for third best in the Pac-12. On the other coin, Fresno State scored 30.7 points-per-game.
Kickoff will be at 12:30 p.m., and you can watch the game live on ABC.