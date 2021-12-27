EL PASO, Texas - It's official! The WSU Cougars will face the Central Michigan Chippewas on Dec. 31 in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
Full details have yet to be released, but the Sun Bowl website updated with information on the new match. They say CMU arrived in Tucson on Sunday and are ready to play.
According to 247Sports, "The Cougars bring a 7-5 record and second-place Pac-12 North showing into the game while the Chippewas come in with an 8-4 record and second-place finish in the Mid-America Conference's West division."
The Sun Bowl Association announced they will hold a press conference about the Sun Bowl at 9 a.m. PST on Tuesday, Dec. 28 where Executive Director Bernie Olivas and Washington State AD Pat Chun will field questions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.